Aug. 25, 1941 — Aug. 16, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Richard Ronald Seeley, 77, of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Fulton Center in Gloversville.
He was born Aug. 25, 1941 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Joseph ‘Bernard’ and Clara (Garrow) Seeley.
Richard worked at Harts Diner for several years and Glens Falls Hospital for 35 years.
He was a volunteer for 26 years with the West Glens Falls Fire Department from 1969 to 1995. Richard was known for walking many miles in a day and loved collecting and trading guns. He was proud to call Glens Falls his home, having lived here all his life.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Clifford St. Onge.
Survivors include his brother, Michael Seeley; sister, Marilyn Seeley (St. Onge); a good friend, Tim Lackey of Warrensburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his extended family, who also cared for him, Linda and Richard Sehlmeyer and their family of Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Those who wish, may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
