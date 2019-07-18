September 23, 1946 — July 5, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Richard Roger Chabot, of 7 Melbourne Avenue in Hudson Falls, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the age of 72 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Richard was born in Glens Falls on Sept. 23, 1946 to Roger Chabot and Marion Ford. He grew up in Hudson Falls, wrestling for the Hudson Falls Tigers, and went to Adirondack Community College, becoming the first of his family to graduate college. He then went with a group of friends from the area to Murray State College in Kentucky, where he majored in accounting and got his bachelor’s degree. While in graduate school, he met his wife, Janet Biggs.
Richard and Janet were married on Dec. 29, 1972 in Franklin, Kentucky. They moved for a short time to Hudson Falls, and then Richard began working for the Kmart Corporation as an assistant manager in Charlotte, North Carolina. He moved up in the company and became a store manager in 1983, moving all over the Eastern U.S. As his parents got older, he moved his family closer to Hudson Falls, opening the Clifton Park Kmart in 1989. He and his son Justin were both store managers in the same district, and his son Phillip followed in his footsteps into retail management as well, both learning how to be a great leader from their father. Richard retired from Kmart in 2006 and continued to work as a store manager at other companies until 2016.
Richard was absolutely devoted to his family and worked tirelessly to provide them with the best life possible. He was always there for his wife and children, helping them through any need and showed his children what it means to be a good and strong man.
He had a great eye for movies and TV shows that would become classic and continued to watch them in retirement. An avid fan of all sports, he particularly enjoyed watching golf, tennis and UConn Women’s basketball, getting to see them play in person in Albany. He also was a huge fan of great musicians like the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, both of which he saw live with his sons. In retirement, he travelled all over and was in his beloved Kentucky with his wife and family when he died.
Richard was predeceased by his father; mother; sister, Betty Jean Howard; and his son, John Travis.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; their sons, Justin and Phillip; Phillip’s wife, Jamie; and their daughter, Madeline.
Per the family’s request, all services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home.
