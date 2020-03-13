April 21, 1941 — March 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Richard Robert LeBlanc, 78, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Warren Center with his loving family at his side.

He was born April 21, 1941 in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of the late Joseph LeBlanc and Marie Bellanger LeBlanc.

Dick moved with his family to Lake George at a young age and went on to graduate from Lake George Central, class of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and went to Fort Knox, Kentucky for basic training and then Germany for the remainder of his three years.

After returning home, he married Martha Wynkoop on Sept. 12, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. They were residents of Lake George for 30 years and raised their two daughters there prior to moving to Queensbury.

With his love of the lake and boats, he started working summers at Hall’s Boats at age 14.

After returning from the Army, he returned to work there and remained a dedicated employee for 41 years, eventually becoming manager. Dick was extremely knowledgeable in restoring and refinishing Antique boats. He became one of the best master mechanics and craftsman, restoring antique and classic wooden boats in Lake George.

