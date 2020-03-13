April 21, 1941 — March 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Richard Robert LeBlanc, 78, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Warren Center with his loving family at his side.
He was born April 21, 1941 in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of the late Joseph LeBlanc and Marie Bellanger LeBlanc.
Dick moved with his family to Lake George at a young age and went on to graduate from Lake George Central, class of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and went to Fort Knox, Kentucky for basic training and then Germany for the remainder of his three years.
After returning home, he married Martha Wynkoop on Sept. 12, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. They were residents of Lake George for 30 years and raised their two daughters there prior to moving to Queensbury.
With his love of the lake and boats, he started working summers at Hall’s Boats at age 14.
After returning from the Army, he returned to work there and remained a dedicated employee for 41 years, eventually becoming manager. Dick was extremely knowledgeable in restoring and refinishing Antique boats. He became one of the best master mechanics and craftsman, restoring antique and classic wooden boats in Lake George.
Dick was an active member of Lake George Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. He had a passion for the Boston Red Sox, NASCAR, woodcarving, fishing and camping. Most importantly were his two daughters, who were the apple of his eye.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Jewel LeBlanc; his brother and sister-in-law, George and Carol LeBlanc; his brother-in-law, James Wynkoop and his wife, Lynda and his brother-in-law, David W. Hay.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Martha, of Queensbury; his daughters, Michele LeBlanc (David) Hatin of Queensbury and Cheryl (Vincent Stewart) LeBlanc of South Glens Falls; and his granddaughters, Devin Lane, Hailie Lane, Codi (Katlyn) Pennock, Jordan Pennock, Morgan Hatin (Stefan) Bodstrom, Victoria Hatin, Alyssa Hatin and Grace Hatin; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Patricia Hay of Glen Lake, Mary Eaton of Florida and Margaret McParland of Pennsylvania; his brother-in-law, Joseph (Patricia) Wynkoop of Queensbury; along with many nieces and nephews, including Cyndi (Michael) VanDerwerker, his niece who he thought of as a daughter.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following calling hours on Sunday.
Burial will be held privately for the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to ALL CNA’s, LPN’s and staff of Warren Center, who took such good care of him over the years; his special nurses, Laura, Amy and Cathy, who treated him like family; his sister-in-law, Patricia Hay; and friends, Cathy Stanilka, Louise Goldstein, Pauline Cummings and Barb Chambers for always being there to love and support us.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis, 421 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
