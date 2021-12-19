Oct. 19, 1930—Dec. 14, 2021

HARTFORD/AYNOR, SC — Richard “Rip” Gustave Allen, 91, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, in Aynor, SC, at the home of his daughter, Sheryl with his children by his side.

Born on Pruyns Island Glens Falls, NY on October 19, 1930, to Edwin and Lillian (Washburn) Allen.

Graduated from Hartford Central School in 1949.

Rip married Barbara Burch on Oct. 5, 1952, until her passing in 2007.

Rip’s motto was “Find your passion and you’ll never work a day in your life”. He loved co-owning South Hartford Equipment Co. for 27 years with his wife, Barbara. Rip loved his Case machinery and having a cup of coffee with customers he visited. He mentored several BOCES students through the business and was a BOCES Board member. After retiring from the business, Rip bought a farm and went into pig and cattle farming with his daughter, Tracey, and helping Barbara with Allen’s Flower Shop.

Rip was special to many people. Rip loved gardening, fishing, and traveling with his children over the last 10 years to the National Parks, Washington, DC, TN and the Carolinas. Rip decided he was tired of plowing snow and moved to South Carolina in 2014 with his daughter, Sheryl. He enjoyed hunting and having political conversions with his grandson, Chris. Dad loved watching high school sports and was very proud of Raegan, Ethan and Derek in their seasons of winning states in softball and baseball. Rebecca’s writing and public speaking skills always had him wishing he could compete with her.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Rip was predeceased by his brothers, Morgan and Edwin Allen; his sister, Betty Allen; and his niece, Donna Bubniak.

Rip is survived by his daughters: Sheryl Allen and Tracey Miller both of Aynor, SC; his son, Mark Allen of Loris, SC, (Isabel Guere Allen of VA); his grandchildren: Rebecca Allen and her mother, Donna Sheeran, Scott Thorpe, Christopher Thorpe (Lori Fleming) of Hartford; his great-granddaughter, Raegan Thorpe of Hartford; his special niece, Rosemarie (Keith) Connolly of Hamilton Square, NJ; his special nephews: Michael Allen of FL, Leonard Allen and Louis Allen of NY; his niece, Patricia Connolly (Dennis) of DE; his sister-in-law, Yvonne Allen of FL. Special young men to Rip were Ethan and Derek Patch; special friends Robert LaPointe, Jr., Ashley Hollister who kept him connected to his beloved farm, and Tim Haven who kept him connected to all things tractor and the Washington County Fair.

The family is truly appreciative of Patriot Hospice and Palliative Care of Aynor, SC for their wonderful care of Rip.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at a time to be announced at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY. A Memorial Service to follow at the Hartford Firehouse.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Rip’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.