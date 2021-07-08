Aug. 4, 1962—July 5, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — Richard “Ricky” Tabor, 58, a resident of Broad St. in Schuylerville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home.

Born August 4, 1962 in Troy, NY he was the son of G. Edward and Patricia A. Kelly Tabor.

Ricky was a 1982 graduate of Ballston Spa High School. He worked for several years at Izzo Chrysler in Mechanicville. He loved carpentry work, building model cars, and woodworking.

He was predeceased by his father, G. Edward Tabor.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Tabor of Schuylerville; brothers: Edward (Kim) Tabor of Greenwich and Michael Tabor of Georgia; sister, Laura Tabor of Saratoga; special Godmother, Shirley Carden; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his brother, Edwards Camp, Fort Miller Rd., Greenwich, NY.

The family would like to thank the TBI Program Staff and Caregivers for the care given to Ricky over the years.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.