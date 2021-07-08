Aug. 4, 1962—July 5, 2021
SCHUYLERVILLE — Richard “Ricky” Tabor, 58, a resident of Broad St. in Schuylerville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home.
Born August 4, 1962 in Troy, NY he was the son of G. Edward and Patricia A. Kelly Tabor.
Ricky was a 1982 graduate of Ballston Spa High School. He worked for several years at Izzo Chrysler in Mechanicville. He loved carpentry work, building model cars, and woodworking.
He was predeceased by his father, G. Edward Tabor.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Tabor of Schuylerville; brothers: Edward (Kim) Tabor of Greenwich and Michael Tabor of Georgia; sister, Laura Tabor of Saratoga; special Godmother, Shirley Carden; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his brother, Edwards Camp, Fort Miller Rd., Greenwich, NY.
The family would like to thank the TBI Program Staff and Caregivers for the care given to Ricky over the years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.