Richard "Rick" Therrien

Rick retired from Irving Tissue after 46 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he enjoyed officiating soccer and baseball. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. In retirement, Rick remained very active and could be seen on the ball field or hockey rink supporting his grandson, Mason. He never missed a practice or game and traveled all over to watch him. Rick could also be seen all over town riding his bicycle while enjoying his favorite music. Music was huge passion of his. He played guitar and loved going to concerts with his daughters. He was an avid Mets fan and had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and rode often. You would never see Rick without a smile on his face. He looked forward to large family gatherings and spending time with the people in his life that mattered the most. The love and support he provided to all of us will be greatly missed.