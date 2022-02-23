WARRENSBURG — Richard “Rick” Howard passed away on Feb. 10, 2022.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, he settled in Warrensburg, NY after graduating from the University Of Cincinnati Conservatory Of Music in 1976 with a masters of fine arts Degree. His career spanned over five decades working in various aspects of technical theater. He traveled all over the world with Broadway musicals setting up and adapting sets for each theater, including Lion King and Wicked.

He enjoyed reading, cooking, golf and spending time with his friends, the Roadies and family.

He leaves behind his spouse Leanna; his mother Joyce; sisters: Chris, Jan and Sue; brother Walt; eight nieces and nephews and their families. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s memory may be made to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885 or donor’s choice.

Calling hours are from 4 p.m.–6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.