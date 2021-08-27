Richard "Rick" H. Petteys
Jan. 3, 1952 - Aug. 20, 2021
LITTLE RIVER, SC — Richard "Rick" H. Petteys, 69, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021 at Lake City Community Hospital, in Lake City, SC. Born on January 3, 1952 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Gordon and Marion (Humphrey) Petteys of the Village of Greenwich in the Town of Easton, NY.
Rick was a loving husband to his wife, Susan (Gray) Petteys of 45 years; caring father to his sons: Christopher (Rachael) Petteys of Kyle, TX and Bradley Petteys of Little River, SC; and adoring grandfather to his grandchildren: Harper and Nash Petteys of Kyle, TX. One of nine children, he is survived by siblings: G. James (Karen) Petteys of Roy, UT, Tracy (Donald) McEachron of Salem, NY, Gina Acee of Sherburne, NY, and Stephen (Bridget) Petteys of Greenwich, NY. His other surviving family members include his brothers-in-law: Thomas (Lisa) Gray of Bendersville, PA, John Walsh and Paul Stewart of Greenwich, NY; and sister-in-law Kathryn Gray of E. Greenbush, NY; as well as many nephews and nieces. He now joins four of his sisters who have passed on before him, Karen (Clifford) Wright, Cheryl Walsh, Barbara Jean Petteys, and Michele Stewart; and his canine companion, Belle.
Rick graduated from Greenwich High School in 1970 and received his AAS Degree in Banking, Insurance and Real Estate from Hudson Valley Community College, in Troy, NY. His strong work ethic was evident in all positions he held. First working on the family farm, and then driving for Upstate Transit of Saratoga NY where he was the favorite Charter Bus Driver of the seniors on tour. In 1985, Sue and he moved to Granville, NY where they lived and raised their children for 28 years. For over 20 of those years, Rick served the Lord as Treasurer of the Granville Baptist Church and worked for local gas companies. He ended his working career in 2013 as the Rutland, VT Branch manager of Airgas. Rick and Sue then retired to Little River, SC where they continued to work together to improve their retirement home and gardens, just as they had done in Granville.
An avid sports fan with an affinity for all things golf, and a total dislike of snowy winters, Rick enjoyed the last years of his life forming new friendships with his golfing buddies, church family at Grace Christian Fellowship and neighbors in his new community of Golfview Plantation.
Rick's enthusiasm for life, his gregarious spirit, loud voice, smile, boisterous laugh, humorous stories and antics will be greatly missed. But for the many that were blessed to know him as husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, or friend, he will always live on in our hearts and memories.
Two memorials will be held to celebrate the life of Richard H. Petteys. The first will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 1223 Hwy. 57 North, Little River, SC 29566. The second will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 11, 2021 at Bottskill Baptist Church, 32 Church St., Greenwich, NY 12834.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Christian Fellowship, Building Fund, 1223 Hwy. 57 North, Little River, SC 29566.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
