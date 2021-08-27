Richard "Rick" H. Petteys

Jan. 3, 1952 - Aug. 20, 2021

LITTLE RIVER, SC — Richard "Rick" H. Petteys, 69, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021 at Lake City Community Hospital, in Lake City, SC. Born on January 3, 1952 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Gordon and Marion (Humphrey) Petteys of the Village of Greenwich in the Town of Easton, NY.

Rick was a loving husband to his wife, Susan (Gray) Petteys of 45 years; caring father to his sons: Christopher (Rachael) Petteys of Kyle, TX and Bradley Petteys of Little River, SC; and adoring grandfather to his grandchildren: Harper and Nash Petteys of Kyle, TX. One of nine children, he is survived by siblings: G. James (Karen) Petteys of Roy, UT, Tracy (Donald) McEachron of Salem, NY, Gina Acee of Sherburne, NY, and Stephen (Bridget) Petteys of Greenwich, NY. His other surviving family members include his brothers-in-law: Thomas (Lisa) Gray of Bendersville, PA, John Walsh and Paul Stewart of Greenwich, NY; and sister-in-law Kathryn Gray of E. Greenbush, NY; as well as many nephews and nieces. He now joins four of his sisters who have passed on before him, Karen (Clifford) Wright, Cheryl Walsh, Barbara Jean Petteys, and Michele Stewart; and his canine companion, Belle.