Oct. 10, 1959—Feb. 18, 2023

FORT ANN — Richard “Rick” Chandler, 63, of Fort Ann, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Oct. 10, 1959, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Richard Haxstun and the late Ruth (Rooney) Chandler.

Rick attended Hudson Falls High School. Following high school, he served in the United States Army.

On July 24, 2004, Rick married Erica Wood in Hudson Falls.

Rick was a skilled mechanic and worked for various shops throughout the area, most recently at Maltbie Chevrolet in Lake George. At one time he owned and operated his own DJ and entertainment business for a few years before he was diagnosed with cancer. He was a proud member and Past Commander for the Sons of the American Legion, Post 574, in Hudson Falls with his wife, daughters, son, and his best friends.

Rick was a very strong and loving person. He had many enjoyments in his life. He loved spending time hanging out with his buddies, with a 3 Musketeers bar and his cold Pepsi in hand. Rick also enjoyed watching his black-and-white war movies and westerns. In his free time, Rick could be found working on his snowblower, tractor, snowmobile, and even sometimes working on his daughters’ four wheelers. He loved taking rides on his motorcycle with his wife and his daughter. Rick will be remembered as having a great sense of humor, as well as being very nice yet sometimes hardheaded.

Besides his parents, Rick was predeceased by his daughter, Kristina Finlayson, and his brother, Robert Chandler.

Rick leaves behind many of whom he loved dearly including his wife, Erica Chandler; his children, Ricky Chandler, Tonee James, Tosha James and Gabriel “Gabby” Chandler; his sisters, Robyn Brown, Rochelle “Shelley” Maestas and Linda Sue Wood and her husband, Ed; his grandchildren, Kassity and Jayden Finlayson and Brody and Dawsyn James; his sister-in-law, Kathie Chandler; his best friend, Big Dan Nolin, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Friends may call Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl St., in Hudson Falls. Please bring a dish to share. At 2:30 p.m., the Sons of the American Legion Squadron will offer an everlasting prayer.

Memorial donations in memory of Rick may be made to the American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

