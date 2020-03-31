Jan. 9, 1947 — March 26, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Richard “Rich” Warren Baudoux, 73, died on March 26, 2020, after a long illness of which he gave a good fight. Stubborn to the end, he gave his all as he did in everything he has done during his life.
Born on Jan. 9, 1947 in Trenton, New Jersey, Rich grew up in Edison and Westfield, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Lillian M. (Olsen) Baudoux and Zen Charles Baudoux II.
Rich lived in North Carolina and Florida before finally coming to New York in his remaining years. He was a jack of all trades and master of them all as well! Rich could do anything he put his mind to. He learned to play the guitar at an early age, and it was a major part of his life. Rich was proud that he and his band, The Fabulous Dimensions were the opening act for Jimmy Clanton at the Flagship in Union, New Jersey, way back in the 1960’s. He worked several jobs while still in school, always busy at something. He did everything with perfection and precision. Woodworking was a specialty, building elaborate staircases, one of which was featured in a magazine. Rich served in Panama during his stint in the U.S. Army.
Besides his parents, Rich was predeceased by his older brother, Zen Charles Baudoux III, and his longtime companion, Dixie Britton.
Rich leaves behind his sons, Richard Baudoux Jr. of Willmington, Delaware, Casey Baudoux of Belle Meade, New Jersey; his daughter, Michelle Burris (Billy) of St. George’s, Delaware; his grandchildren, Danielle Baudoux, Billy and Christine Burris; his sister, Candi Seiler and her husband, Pat, of South Glens Falls; his brother, Clay Baudoux of Garner, North Carolina; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The memory of Rich should be as the happy go lucky man he used to be.
Per Rich’s request, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
