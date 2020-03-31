Richard 'Rich' Warren Baudoux

Rich lived in North Carolina and Florida before finally coming to New York in his remaining years. He was a jack of all trades and master of them all as well! Rich could do anything he put his mind to. He learned to play the guitar at an early age, and it was a major part of his life. Rich was proud that he and his band, The Fabulous Dimensions were the opening act for Jimmy Clanton at the Flagship in Union, New Jersey, way back in the 1960’s. He worked several jobs while still in school, always busy at something. He did everything with perfection and precision. Woodworking was a specialty, building elaborate staircases, one of which was featured in a magazine. Rich served in Panama during his stint in the U.S. Army.