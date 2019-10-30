DIAMOND POINT — Richard (R.J.) S. Jenne, 68, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, with his daughter by his side at Albany Medical Center as a result of irrecoverable injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born and raised in Schenectady, Rick was the son of the late Reginald and Mae (Charles) Jenne. A 1969 graduate of St. Columba’s High School, Rick cherished his younger years. In addition to playing basketball, he also enjoyed bowling at the Sportsman’s Bowl.
Rick had a heart for mankind, and in particular he cherished the youth of society. Early on he worked as a social worker for the city of Schenectady after graduating from SUNY Albany, and that was followed by employment at The Sagamore, which he also found great pleasure in for the serenity it offered as well as the platform it gave him to meet and engage with new and interesting people.
One of the most satisfying roles in which he served was that of social worker — he passionately devoted his time, talent and energy in this capacity at several area group homes for troubled youths. After a fulfilling career where Rick most certainly used his gifts, he retired from the Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth.
In addition to having a great ability to connect with the youth he served, he also had a deep love for his four-legged friends. He adopted several Samoyed rescues later in his life and very much enjoyed giving them a chance to live well and thrive.
He is survived by his final adoptee, Juno, a sweet and loyal Samoyed who gave him companionship, purpose and adventure.
Rick was a selfless and kind man who always gave of himself fully and freely, whether it be via money, his time or simply lending an ear for one to bend or a shoulder for one to cry on. He was trustworthy and the type of man those lucky enough to know could easily count on for his compassion, open heart and non-judgmental spirit.
His daughter was his greatest source of pride, with whom he shared the love of the Yankees and the Rolling Stones. He instilled in her his ability to value people for their character and not their wallet. He marveled at his grandchildren, Daly and Willa, especially their daily exploits of simply growing up.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Carissa Girard and her husband, Mike, of Queensbury; and their children, Daly Charles and Willa Mae. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Patti) Jenne.
Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Gleason Funeral Home, 730 Union St., Schenectady. Rick’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered off the coast of Cape Cod, where he made fond memories with his daughter. Rick will be greatly missed but his memory and the legacy he left will remain intact forever.
