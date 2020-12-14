Jan. 19, 1939—Dec. 11, 2020

FORT ANN — Richard Paul “Hub” Foran, 81, of Fort Ann passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hub was born on January 19, 1939 to the late Joseph and Fannie Foran. He was king of the prom and graduated from Fort Ann Central in 1957. He was a communicant of St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

Hub had a very strong work ethic starting at the age of 9. He would ride his bike 5 miles to work on a farm. After high school, he had an opportunity to try out for a Major League baseball team but unfortunately, he was in a serious car accident that ended his baseball dream. After recovering from his accident, Hub went to work at the prison as a guard. From there, he went to work at Finch Pruyn for the next 32 years. In 1997, he retired as head of Traffic and Finishing Manager at the age of 57. He was not the type of man to just sit around so in 1998 he went on to become the Vice President of St. Ann Transportation where he worked up until his illness last November.