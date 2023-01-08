Feb. 15, 1939—Jan. 2, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Richard Paul Haggerty, fondly known as Dick passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth, his parents, Dorothy and Frank, and youngest brother, Ken. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Ann; brother, Roger (MJ); son, David (Katy); and his three grandchildren: Frank, Chris and Lily.

Oldest son of Dorothy and Frank Haggerty, Dick was born in Bronxville NY, and he grew up in Riverside, CT. It was in Riverside, CT where Dick met lifelong friends. This group of friends were an integral part of Dick’s life up until the day he passed. They celebrated their friendship with laughter and hijinks, making an extra effort to spend New Years Eve together every year.

Dick went to Iona Prep in New Rochelle, and attended Boston College which was the Alma Mater of his father. At Boston College Dick played collegiate basketball and met his future wife, Ann Bergan. It was during this time that Dick served his country as a Marine.

Ann and Dick married on June 24, 1961, welcomed their son David in February of 1963, and daughter Elizabeth in September of 1969. Dick and Ann moved their family to Greenwich, CT in 1972. The house on Byram Shore Road was always filled with friends. Some friends stopped by for quick visits, or extended stays, and some set up permanent residence.

During this time Dick was a member of Tamarack Country Club and served two consecutive years as President of the club. During his time at Tamarack, Dick could be found on the golf course or at the card table. Dick and Ann during their life together developed a love of traveling. They took several trips to England, to visit and stay with their dear friend Brian Maynard.

Dick was a driven career man and a renowned salesman. He began his career at International Paper then went on to work for The Gilman Paper Company. During his time at Gilman Paper, Dick served on the board and retired as the Vice President of the company. His vocal and dauntless opinions earned him the friendship and respect of Howard Gilman. While working for Gilman, Dick and Ann split their time between Greenwich, CT and St. Mary’s, GA.

When Dick retired the couple moved to Saratoga Springs. This was a place that Dick had loved all of his life. In Saratoga he was surrounded by friends, horse racing, and golf. He loved attending the Annual Jazz Festival at SPAC followed by hours of socializing on their friends back porch.

Dick’s love of driving scared passengers and pedestrians alike. His ability to briefly pause at stop signs and disregard speed limits was legendary.

Dick was first and foremost a dedicated family man. The love that he showed for his wife and family throughout his life was inspiring. Having faced his fair share of hardship through the years, Dick found solace from listening to the song Danny Boy, which was the favorite song of his youngest brother Ken.

Dick bravely fought stage four cancer and was in remission for decades. This battle was a testament to not only his physical strength but also his determination. These traits were what Dick Haggerty was known for and how he will be remembered. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shelters of Saratoga or a charity of your choice.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.

Burial will be private.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.