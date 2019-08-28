Nov. 27, 1965 — Aug. 25, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Richard Paul Bessette, 53, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Born on Nov. 27, 1965 in Troy, he was the son of Lois (Thibodeau) Bessette and the late Gary Bessette.
Following 27 years of service for the Local No. 294 Teamsters in Albany as a truck driver, knowing how proud his father would have been, he became owner and operator of Rick Bessette Trucking.
On July 23, 1988, Rick married Tobie Simmons at Yaddo Rose Gardens in Saratoga.
Rick enjoyed going riding on his Harley motorcycle, snowmobiling, riding his side-by-side, spending time outdoors and camping at their camp in Ellenburg. He would take an annual trip to Daytona Bike Week. Rick loved seeing the world through his nephews, Collin and Coltin’s eyes.
In addition to his father, Rick was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Sharon and William Simmons; and his nephew, Sgt. Chad Byrne.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Tobie; his children, Amanda DiResta and her husband, Daimon, and Kayla Bessette and her significant other, Nick; his grandson, Dax DiResta; his brothers, Jeffrey Bessette, Jaysen Bessette and his wife, Christian, and Kevin Bessette; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Rick’s name can be made to Women Against Cancer c/o Debbie Liebig, P.O. Box 115, Hartford, NY 12838.
For online condolences and to view Rick’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
