Sept. 23, 1944—Nov. 24, 2022
QUEENSBURY/FORT MYERS, FL — Richard P. Schermerhorn, Sr., 78, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022 at his home in Queensbury surrounded by his loving family. His suffered from heart disease and severe anemia. Born on September 23, 1944 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Asa and Marion (Hennahan) Schermerhorn. Richard graduated from Greenwich Central Schools and attended Albany Business College. He also proudly served six years in the Army National Guard. He was the last of the old-time salesman. He loved direct sales. Richard sold everything from Encyclopedia Britannica to VW buses for Garvey VW. His favorite saying was “carry it like a guitar.” Richard loved driving through the country. He knew every diner in each town. Richard enjoyed tennis, walking in the Preserve and the many friendships he and Marjorie made at Pelican Preserve in Fort Myers, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Earl Schermerhorn, and his in-laws, Lee and Lillian Johnson.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 57 years, Marjorie of Queensbury and Fort Myers, FL; a son, Richard Jr. (Beth) of Queensbury, NY; a son, Todd; a son, Kevin (Amy) of Fort Myers, FL; his grandchildren: Megan Harper (Shane) of Queensbury, NY, Laura Schermerhorn and fiance Dan Mooney of Saratoga Springs, NY; Todd Tyler Schermerhorn, Kaitlyn Schermerhorn of Fort Myers, FL and Kamryn Schermerhorn of Fort Myers, FL; great-grandchildren Haven and Bodhi Harper of Queensbury, NY and by his yorkiepoo Jimmy.
Burial was held privately at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023 at Richard’s son’s home in Lake George.
The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice, Tower 3 at Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. William Borgos, Dr. Noelle Stevens, Stella private nurse and Richard’s many doctors in Fort Myers, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.