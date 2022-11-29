QUEENSBURY/FORT MYERS, FL — Richard P. Schermerhorn, Sr., 78, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022 at his home in Queensbury surrounded by his loving family. His suffered from heart disease and severe anemia. Born on September 23, 1944 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Asa and Marion (Hennahan) Schermerhorn. Richard graduated from Greenwich Central Schools and attended Albany Business College. He also proudly served six years in the Army National Guard. He was the last of the old-time salesman. He loved direct sales. Richard sold everything from Encyclopedia Britannica to VW buses for Garvey VW. His favorite saying was “carry it like a guitar.” Richard loved driving through the country. He knew every diner in each town. Richard enjoyed tennis, walking in the Preserve and the many friendships he and Marjorie made at Pelican Preserve in Fort Myers, FL.