Jan. 10, 1954 — June 11, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Richard P. Carey, 65, passed away on June 11, 2019 after a three-year fight with cancer.
Rick was born on Jan. 10, 1954 in Albany, the son of the late Margaret R. and Francis P. Carey.
He was fortunate to find his lifelong career right out of Guilderland Central High School, in law enforcement. He received an associate degree in criminal justice from Hudson Valley Community College in 1974, and then got to Lake George as quickly as possible. His leisure passion was boating on Lake George.
Rick began his law enforcement career in Lake George directing traffic then started as a patrol officer with the Glens Falls Police Department in October 1975. He worked his way up to sergeant, captain and then became chief in 1994 until 2005, when he retired from GFPD but not from police work. He became the deputy director of the NYS Association of Chiefs of Police. Retiring again in 2011.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Jenkins from Lubbock, Texas; three nephews, Allan, David and Frank; four great-nephews; and one great-niece. He leaves behind his loving partner of 23 years, Michelle Harrington and Michelle’s children, Chris and his wife, Jen, and grandchildren, Amanda and Brandon; and Pam and her husband, Bret.
In honoring Rick’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Memorials may be made to CR Wood Cancer Center via Glens Falls Hospital Foundation; or Special Olympics, 504 Balltown Road, Schenectady, NY 12304.
To you sweetheart, best brother, great friend, chief and boating buddy, you will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.