{{featured_button_text}}
Richard P. Abare

June 15, 1942 — Nov. 17, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard “Dick” P. Abare, 77, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 following an illness. Born on June 15, 1942 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Leo V. and Helen (Tracey) Abare. Dick resided in South Glens Falls most of his life. He retired after 27 years of service as Senior Grounds Keeper for the South Glens Falls School District. He and his wife Joyce resided for 13 years in Panama City Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at Holiday Golf. Dick was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, loved the outdoors; especially hunting and fishing. Dick will be remembered for his loving, kind personality. Everyone he met became his friend. Dick’s love for family was most important to him; especially attending events for his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all the lives he touched.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce A. (Woodard) Abare, whom he married on Oct. 14, 1961; his children, Richard Abare, Jr. (Laura) of Granville, Denise Cortese (Vincent) of South Glens Falls, Ann Monsour of Derry, New Hampshire and Stacey Seymour (fiancé Matthew Hubbard) of South Glens Falls; grandchildren, Jason Abare (Jamie), Angelique DeVitte (Jesse), Richard E. Abare, Gregory Clements (Mira), Mikayla Markey (Colby), Jenna Cortese, Matthew Monsour, Joshua Monsour, Taylor Seymour (Dustin), Brooke Seymour, Jayden Seymour and Sidney Hubbard; great grandchildren, Jackson Abare, Camden Abare, Grey DeVitte, Veda Clements, Eva Clements and Allison Monsour; brother, Frederick Abare; sister, Andrea MacDuff; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his sisters, Beverly Conine and Janice Smith.

The family would like to thank the staff of Fort Hudson day services, for the compassion and friendship shown to Dick.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in memory of Dick.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Abare as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments