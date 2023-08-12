Richard Otto Burk, 78, of Bolton Landing, NY passed away peacefully June 25, 2023 at Glens Fall Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of 56 years; his two daughters: Kristin with husband, Sid Ragona of Pittsford NY and Jenn with husband, Marc Jensen of Doylestown, PA; five grandchildren: Acacia, Samuel, and Spencer Ragona, along with Eric and Alexa Jensen. He is also survived by his brother, Bryan and wife, Janice; along with many nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his mother and father, Lucille and Otto Burk and his sister, Diana Massicotte.

Richard loved boating with his family and friends, fishing and playing with his grandchildren, snow skiing, traveling and exploring around the world with his wife for business and pleasure. He also leaves behind a legacy of adventures.

Richard always had a daredevil side and enjoyed what he called his “decade” events such as accelerated freefall skydiving, race car driving, dog fight flying with Air America, and bungee jumping off the bridge in New Zealand where the craze all began.

Upon graduating from the University of Maine as an electrical engineer in 1967, Richard had a fulfilling career working primarily in the defense industry. He began as a field engineer for GE, working on sensitive secret government programs. That led him to Raytheon, and continued with AEL, and Aydin Corporation. He managed and negotiated many NATO contracts in the ‘80s and ‘90s. He managed radar systems that would link all the NATO countries together defensively including tactical radar jamming systems for NavAir along with electronic warfare platforms. He always felt the best defense in the world was also having a very strong offense used only as a last resort.

As the Cold War cooled down, he shifted careers and worked in project management arena creating the technical side of major cable networks through Motorola, AT&T, Telemundo and South American Cable. He then transitioned into consulting in Albany for state programs, such as the Lottery, Motor Vehicles, Department of Corrections and more.

He was always active even when officially retired, obtaining his real estate license with Hunt Real Estate, enjoying the entire home buying and selling experience for his clients.

Richard was actively involved with SCORE, a national organization where he volunteered his time and managerial expertise to help local entrepreneurs with starting, running and growing their businesses. He and his wife also worked together to help successfully continue the Bolton Landing Farmers Market.

Richard’s remarkable career touched many lives to the betterment of their unique situations and improving their future in many ways. His quick wit, droll sense of humor, mixed with a dose of good natured optimism, will be missed.

In lieu of flowers if so desired, please send donations to the:

Bolton Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

PO Box1054

Bolton Landing, NY 12814

Details for a Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.

For those who wish to share a special remembrance, it can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneral home.com.