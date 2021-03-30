Richard Orlin Mead

Dick was a hard worker from his earliest days. His first business was selling worms and frogs out of his parents’ garage next to their ice cream store on Cleverdale—up early and out late gathering his wares. As a teenager and young man, his jobs included harvesting ice from the lake for the local ice house and building docks with his hero and brother-in-law Alger Mason. Dick, the paragon of our family, perhaps of all humans, would often say that he could only ever hope to be half the man Alger Mason was, claiming most of his lessons were Alger’s lessons, and the best of him was from Alger. And so the cycle goes.

Dick took great pride in the landscaping business for which he was renowned around the Glens Falls and Lake George region, Mead’s Nursery and Garden Center. The people who worked there were his second family and worked by his side, some of them nearly their whole lives. Through generations, he helped and nurtured and shared his wisdom with his employees and customers. He loved and he cared, and his lessons will live on, generation to generation, spreading like the roots of a tree through the people he touched and into their own traditions. He worked at the nursery since 1950 with Madeline and eventually his daughter Mary Ann, and at one time or another, nearly his whole family. It was a place that grew not only plants, but people, educating them in the ways of hard work and care, in the ways of nurturing things to grow.

One of the things that grew along with their business was Dick and Madeline’s “other nursery,” the seven children they loved so much. Dick gave generously to his family the gift of his time, coming home early from work in the summer slow season to take Madeline and the kids out on the islands of Lake George to picnic and play, or taking all seven of his children skiing at Gore Mountain or ice skating on Lake George, “his” lake. He played with his daughters and sons-in-law on the Bushwhackers Hockey Team at the Civic Center and took his family on yearly fishing trips to the Gooley Club, one of his favorite sanctuaries. He taught all his children to waterski and canoe and was a dangerous opponent on the tennis court beyond his eightieth year. He would drive hours, late on dark winter’s nights, always with Madeline by his side, to watch one of his many grandchildren’s sporting events, or recitals, or plays, or anything else that was asked of him. Always with a smile, maybe with a nap, but never with a complaint. The pinnacle of this devotion and perhaps his life was when he found time to be a caring, involved father even as he spent five long years designing, planning, and building his house on Lake George. With his own hands, he created board by board and nail by nail the beautiful home that became the hub of his family since 1966. And he did it paying cash as he went, never taking out a loan or a mortgage, moving forward with each phase only when he had the money to do so.