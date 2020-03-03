July 11, 1996 — Feb. 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Richard N. Lancette, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, following an eight year battle with addiction.

Born on July 11, 1996 in Albany he was the son of Barbara L. (Perry) DeNardo. He was a 2014 graduate of Lake George High School.

Richard was employed as manager of the hardware store in Lake Luzerne. He enjoyed his job immensely and loved helping people with their hardware needs and small projects. He had a compassionate heart and was able to connect with people. He was nonjudgmental, patient, kind and truly made a difference in the lives of those whom he touched. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of his loving family, coworkers and friends.

He enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Africa. He enjoyed spending time with family in Florida, loving and complaining about the heat, walking along the beach and going on adventures. He was also an avid gamer with a large collection of special edition games and collectibles. He had aspired to be an addiction counselor to assist others with the demons he struggled to control.