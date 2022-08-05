June 10, 1951—Aug. 2, 2022

Richard Metzler passed away August 2, 2022 at Saint Peter’s Hospital after a long battle with heart issues. He was 71. He is survived by his mother Janet, oldest sister Patricia and husband Matthew, youngest sister Gail and husband Freddy, two nieces, Stephanie and Crystal and a nephew Christopher. He is also survived by four children and was predeceased by his father Benjamin.

Richard grew up and went to school in Cheshire, CT, and then he moved to Bolton Landing, NY, in the early ‘80s. In his younger years he was on his high school football team, played guitar and sang in a rock band for close to 8 years.

He was an Army veteran, assigned to communications, that enlisted during the Vietnam War. He was discharged in 1976 having earned the National Defense Service Medal and was active with the Queensbury VFW Post 6196 for many years.

He was a self-employed handyman/jack of all trades. He was always willing to help his friends and family using his skills in plumbing, electrical or with remodeling projects. He sold and traded coins, stamps, sports cards and any items that could be traded as his lifelong hobby. He mostly valued his Monday night card games with his close friends; friends that will truly miss him and his losing hands in cards.

His family would like to especially thank his close friends Sally and Joanne for their kindness and assistance during Richard’s illness.

Richard will be put to rest next to his father in Cheshire, CT

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to WoundedWarriorProject.org.