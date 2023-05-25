Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 4, 1967—May 19, 2023

GRANVILLE — Richard “MEGA” O. Parry, III, 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 19, 2023 with his wife by his side.

He was born on July 4, 1967 in Little Falls, NY, the son of Richard O. Parry, Jr. and Loretta J. (Campione) Parry.

Richard and his wife, Susan Martelle were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 2008 after spending many years together.

He was formerly employed for Skyline Corporation in Fair Haven, VT, Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville and an insurance agent for Aflac Insurance Company in Glens Falls.

Richard had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed playing softball in the local league, bowling, fishing, watching the NY Giants and the NY Yankees. He was a talented woodworker and carpenter.

Being born on Independence Day, Rich spent many years planning and shopping for and putting on his own annual fireworks displays for family and friends to enjoy, and was always a fan of watching local fireworks displays with his wife as well.

Rich grew up playing the drums from a young age up through high school, played in school and marching band as well as several other bands through the years. He and his wife also enjoyed listening to different types of music together. But most of all, he became an avid golfer at the Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney, VT.

He is predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Martelle) Parry of Granville; his sister, Jennifer L. Parry and her companion Jason Sidusky of Argyle; his sisters-in-law and their spouses; his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many good friends. He also leaves behind his two beloved K9’s: Bailey and Evan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville with Rev. Robert Powhida officiating.

Friends may call on the family on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from noon until the time of the services at the funeral home.

A reception to continue the celebration of Richard’s life will be held at Patio Essentials at Telescope Casual Furniture, 82 Church St., Granville immediately following the services at the funeral home.

The family requests that in Richard’s memory, donations may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, the Granville Rescue Squad, PO Box 153, Granville, NY 12832 or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.

To leave an online condolence or to order flowers, please visit our website at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.