Sept. 5, 1940—Sept. 30, 2022

FORT ANN — Richard McKay Simonson passed away peacefully at his home on Copeland Pond Road in Fort Ann, NY with his family by his side on September 30, 2022, after a long struggle with lung disease.

Richard was born on September 5, 1940, to Peter and Alice (McKay) Simonson on Staten Island, NY.

He was proud to be a part of the Steamfitters Local Union 638 and to learn a trade he enjoyed early on in life. Richard served a short time in the United States Army Reserves.

He married Vivian Netchel on March 4, 1970, and together with their young children they moved to Bolton Landing, NY to purchase and run Shallow Beach Cottages in 1978.

Richard enjoyed boating, water skiing, downhill skiing and fond memories of time spent in Steamboat Springs, CO with Vivian. In his last years, he was able to realize his and Vivian’s dream of living with horses, especially Biscuit, the horse they enjoyed caring for since 2017.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Peter and Alice Simonson; nephews: Stephen and Michael Simonson; and his devoted wife Vivian who passed in 2020 after 50 years of marriage.

He is survived by his children: Danielle Simonson of Fort Ann and Paul Simonson and his wife Katy of Fort Ann; three granddaughters: Luna Wilson, Bela Simonson, and Hunter Simonson; and a great-grandson, Sedrik Wilson; older brother, Charles Simonson and his wife Carol of AZ; and niece, Tammi Perosi of PA.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their support and request any donations on Richard’s behalf be made to Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.