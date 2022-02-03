Sept. 6, 1941—Jan. 30, 2022

PLATTSBURGH — Richard McCarthy, 81, of Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, NY passed away on Jan. 30, 2022 from complications following surgery at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY with his loving family by his side.

Richard was born on Sept. 6, 1941 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Jeremiah and Laura McCarthy.

In 1960 Dick graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, where he lettered in 4 sports, football, basketball, baseball and track for all four years. He attended the University of Buffalo before enlisting in the United States Air Force in December of 1962. He served in Vietnam, Pakistan, Alaska and Japan among other postings. After 21 years he was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant and was appointed Director of Golf at Misawa Air Base in Misawa Japan, until retiring in 2010.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of Plattsburgh and two daughters: Reiko Toriyama McCarthy and Mayumi Toriyama of Japan. He is also survived by two stepchildren: Andrea Dufrain and Conor (Melanie) Dufrain; seven grandchildren; and a niece, Marie Johnson and her children: Andrea and Dan.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Takeko Toriyama; his parents; a sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, George Jacobs.

Calling hours will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church in the Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Plattsburgh.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

