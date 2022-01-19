Richard M. Conley

Feb. 28, 1952 - Jan. 16, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Richard M. Conley, 69, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, with his family by his side.

Born Feb. 28, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ernest and Barbara (Carlisle) Conley.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. After high school he attended Adirondack Community College then Plattsburgh State, graduating in 1975 with a bachelor's degree.

In August of 1976, Rick married the love of his life, Joyce Crenshaw, at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

Rick spent his 32-year career at Hudson Falls High School, teaching American history, economics and government. He also was active as a boys and girls high school and college level basketball official for 43 years. He refereed for various teams throughout the community, including boys soccer and coached girls JV basketball and boys freshman basketball. Rick ran the Summer Youth Program at Derby Park for many years. He also worked as an inspector for the Washington County Board of Elections for many years.

Rick had a passion for traveling, history and restoration work. Throughout his life he visited many historical locations and volunteered at Gettysburg for 21 years, restoring cannons. He was always active in his community and continually looking for ways to give. He was proud to have solely manned the efforts to restore items throughout the community including the local Civil War Cannon, on display in Juckett Park, the birdcage brass elevator at the Masonic Temple and the antique firehose cart at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Co.

Upon retirement, he focused his time restoring The Strand Theatre, with his dog, Hooper, by his side. Rick enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, boating, hiking, biking and walking. He was always up for good conversation with anyone who would listen. You could often find Rick in his quiet time building model railroads, dioramas of the canal and canal boat, the 5 Combines, the Griffin Lumber Yard and Fort George.

Besides his parents, Rick was predeceased by his in-laws, Charlotte and Dale Crenshaw and his brother-in-law, Dennis Crenshaw. He also dearly missed his dog, Boomer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Joyce Conley of Hudson Falls; his children: Jill Conley (Anthony Rodriguez) of St. Petersburg, FL, Brian Conley (Nicole Weakley) of Schenectady; his brother, Andrew Conley (Patricia) of Hudson Falls; his sister-in-law, Diane Crenshaw of Hudson Falls; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Hooper.

Friends may call Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the Strand Theatre.

Burial will take place in the spring at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rick may be made to The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.