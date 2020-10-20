Richard L. Wilson

He was an avid hunter, conservationist and life member of the National Rifle Association.

Dick was a proud supporter of American values and the Republican party. He cherished his large extended family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching and ensuring his next generation is prepared to continue their legacy.

Dick will always be remembered for his cheerful smile, high toast and storytelling with friends. He set an example in the construction world helping many young men pursue their careers. He believed everyone should be treated on the same level, having the same opportunities for a better life. If we all could live the life of Dick Wilson; it would be a life well lived.

He is survived by his three sons: Barry E. Wilson and his wife, Paula of Putnam Station, Luke S. Wilson of Queensbury, and Darrell T. Wilson and his wife, Jeanene of Putnam Station; two sisters: Marie Hayes and her husband, Frank of Georgia and JoAnn James and her husband, Rick of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren: Kristopher Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Alyssa Wilson, Janelle Starr, Justine Wilson and Delaney Wilson; two great-granddaughters: Norah Starr and Margeaux Starr; and several nieces and nephews.