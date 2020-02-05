Oct. 6, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2020
CORINTH — Richard L. “Dick” Green, 68, of Holmes Road, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Oct. 6, 1951 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Michalek) Green.
Dick graduated from Corinth High School in 1969 and then served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He married Carolyn Jean York on Sept. 25, 1971 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for many years where they raised their family.
Dick was employed for many years at Advance Auto Parts and at Albany Truck Sales.
You have free articles remaining.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, casinos, going on cruises and loved every moment of his life with his wife and family.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Bruce Green.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 48 years include three children, Regina Mergel (Patrick) of Queensbury, Shannon Castro (Jim) of South Glens Falls, and Charlie Green of Corinth; his grandchildren, Courtney, Cassie, Robbie, Jessica, Jeff, Joey, and Jared; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Payton and Jensen; two brothers, Jim Green (Charlene) of Florida and Pete Green (Nancy) of Queensbury; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and Bob and Marge Wells and family.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Casper Green, officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the church, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital, and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Dick during his illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the South Corinth United Methodist Church, 10 Chapman St., Porter Corners, NY 12859.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.