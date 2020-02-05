Richard L. “Dick” Green
0 entries

Richard L. “Dick” Green

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 6, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2020

CORINTH — Richard L. “Dick” Green, 68, of Holmes Road, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Oct. 6, 1951 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Michalek) Green.

Dick graduated from Corinth High School in 1969 and then served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He married Carolyn Jean York on Sept. 25, 1971 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for many years where they raised their family.

Dick was employed for many years at Advance Auto Parts and at Albany Truck Sales.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, casinos, going on cruises and loved every moment of his life with his wife and family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Bruce Green.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 48 years include three children, Regina Mergel (Patrick) of Queensbury, Shannon Castro (Jim) of South Glens Falls, and Charlie Green of Corinth; his grandchildren, Courtney, Cassie, Robbie, Jessica, Jeff, Joey, and Jared; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Payton and Jensen; two brothers, Jim Green (Charlene) of Florida and Pete Green (Nancy) of Queensbury; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and Bob and Marge Wells and family.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Casper Green, officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the church, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital, and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Dick during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the South Corinth United Methodist Church, 10 Chapman St., Porter Corners, NY 12859.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News