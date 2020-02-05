Oct. 6, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2020

CORINTH — Richard L. “Dick” Green, 68, of Holmes Road, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Oct. 6, 1951 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Michalek) Green.

Dick graduated from Corinth High School in 1969 and then served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He married Carolyn Jean York on Sept. 25, 1971 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for many years where they raised their family.

Dick was employed for many years at Advance Auto Parts and at Albany Truck Sales.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, casinos, going on cruises and loved every moment of his life with his wife and family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Bruce Green.