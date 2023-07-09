July 20, 1947—July 3, 2023

ROCHESTER, MN — Richard Joseph Joyce, 75, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN. His loving family was by his side.

Richard was born on July 20, 1947, in Oswego, NY, to Robert and Louise (Bellardini) Joyce. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1965.

Richard received a diploma of French Civilization Studies from the Universite de Paris College de la Sorbonne in Paris, France, in 1968. In 1970, he graduated from the State University College at Oswego, NY, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education, Foreign Language. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Advanced Classroom Teaching from the State University of New York at Albany in 1974. Richard earned a Master of Science in Education in 1992 from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh,with a certificate of Advanced Study in School Counseling.

On August 26, 1972, Richard married Patricia A. Cary at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church in Rome, NY. The couple lived in Queensbury, NY, for 46 years until they moved to Rochester, MN, in August of 2018. Richard and Patricia were members of Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish in Queensbury, NY, until their relocation to Minnesota.

From 1970 to 1999, Richard was a French teacher for the Queensbury Union Free School District. In 1999, he transitioned to the role of guidance counselor at Queensbury High School until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of many professional educational organizations, such as the Queensbury Faculty Association, PTSA, Booster Club, Dollars for Scholars, and the Adirondack Counseling Association.

Throughout his tenure at Queensbury schools, Richard was active as an advisor to several clubs, chaperone to many sports activities and student events, as well as advisor to five graduating classes. He was proud to have been involved in every commencement ceremony at Queensbury High School from 1970 until his retirement. Richard was co-organizer and chaperone for the school’s three French exchange programs and two trips to France. He was the Director or Production Manager for every theatrical production at Queensbury High School starting in 1970 until 1999. During his time at Queensbury schools, Richard (aka Mr. Joyce) was a mentor and friend to countless students who kept in touch with him well into their adult years. Staying connected with his former students meant the world to him. Richard was a beloved teacher and was honored by his students in many ways — whether it was through yearbook dedications or other student-nominated awards.

From 2003 to 2005, Richard was a Regional Admissions Counselor for the State University of New York at Potsdam. From September 2006 to June 2009, he was a counselor, and a French and drama teacher at Saratoga Central Catholic School in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Richard’s passion for the theater spurred his involvement with the Glens Falls Community Theater and Schuylerville Community Theater, where he enjoyed acting, directing, and stage managing. He continued to share his love of theater with children through his involvement with Broadway Upstate theater productions.

Richard was a lover of the arts. He enjoyed reading, seeing films, and traveling to New York City to see plays and musicals. He was an expert at solving the NY Times crossword puzzle — and he did so using a pen.

After retirement, Richard enjoyed Wednesday breakfasts with fellow Queensbury school retirees, and lunches with his former students, friends, and theater colleagues. He also made many trips to Minnesota to visit his family.

Richard received the gift of life through a liver transplant in 2013, followed by a kidney transplant in 2019 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He participated in the model patient program at Mayo Clinic, which allowed him to continue to be an educator to medical students.

Richard was predeceased by his parents and his son, Jonathan Cary Joyce. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Caroline Vitse (Marcus); grandchildren: Bradley and Lorelai; sisters: Cheryl Joyce and Betty Joyce-Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of Richard’s life in Queensbury, NY, which the family will announce at a later date.