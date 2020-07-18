Richard Joseph Gaulin

In addition to his military service, Richard worked for twenty years as transportation manager at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass in Hudson Falls. He was also a talented handyman who bought and restored several investment properties in the Hudson Falls area, most notably the Fenimore School. His final job before retirement was as a caretaker of an estate in Bolton Landing on Lake George.

Upon retirement, Richard fulfilled a lifelong dream: purchasing a large wood lot in the Crown Point area of the Adirondacks. He designed and constructed an off the grid log cabin, complete with solar power, a dug pond, and all of the comforts of home. He knew that area of the wilderness by heart and his spirit lives on in those hills.

Richard was his own man, and he did things his way. He had a great many talents and interests. He was an avid reader, and he especially liked maritime and military history. He also kept extensive journals and stories that told of his family history and his adventures. He had many friends and loved ones and will be missed very much.

A Committal Service will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be made to the American Legion Post # 224, 104 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.