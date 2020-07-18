Feb. 11, 1942 — July 7, 2020
CROWN POINT — Richard Joseph Gaulin, 78, loving father, grandfather, and friend passed away on July 7, 2020 following a long illness. He died peacefully in his sleep.
He was born on February 11, 1942 in Hudson Falls; spending much of his life in the Glens Falls area and most recently residing in Crown Point.
Richard — also known as “Dick” or “Rich”, was the son of the late Raymond Gaulin, Sr. and Eleanor Mondoux Gaulin. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Gaulin, Jr. and his nephew, Robert Witherell.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia St. Clair of Titusville Florida; son, Michael Gaulin of New York City; and daughter, Jennifer Stevens (and her husband Glenn) of West Pawlet, Vermont. Richard is also survived by four grandchildren, who he loved very much: Alex Stevens of Hoosick Falls, Nicholas Stevens (and Breanna Seagraves) of Queensbury, Hannah Stevens of Vermont and Alaska, and Max Stevens of Vermont and Alaska. He is also survived by the mother of his two children, Linda Gaulin of South Glens Falls.
Richard completed his education at St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls and St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. He then entered the Navy, followed by the Army Reserves, where he retired after over 30 total years of service, holding the rank of Master Sergeant. He was very active with American Legion Post # 224 in Ticonderoga, where he had last held the rank of Commander and also of Chaplain.
In addition to his military service, Richard worked for twenty years as transportation manager at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass in Hudson Falls. He was also a talented handyman who bought and restored several investment properties in the Hudson Falls area, most notably the Fenimore School. His final job before retirement was as a caretaker of an estate in Bolton Landing on Lake George.
Upon retirement, Richard fulfilled a lifelong dream: purchasing a large wood lot in the Crown Point area of the Adirondacks. He designed and constructed an off the grid log cabin, complete with solar power, a dug pond, and all of the comforts of home. He knew that area of the wilderness by heart and his spirit lives on in those hills.
Richard was his own man, and he did things his way. He had a great many talents and interests. He was an avid reader, and he especially liked maritime and military history. He also kept extensive journals and stories that told of his family history and his adventures. He had many friends and loved ones and will be missed very much.
A Committal Service will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be made to the American Legion Post # 224, 104 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
