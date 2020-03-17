Nov. 30, 1937 — March 14, 2020
CORINTH — Richard John “Dick” Kuebler, 82, of Eggleston Street, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He battled cancer valiantly, keeping it at bay for more than four years while dealing with a myriad of other health issues. He was a devout Catholic and longtime communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception (Holy Mother and Child Parish) of Corinth.
Born on Nov. 30, 1937 in Bainbridge, New York, he was the son of the late Carl and Helen (Winkler) Kuebler, whose families had emigrated from the Austro-Hungarian Empire and Germany.
Dick married Kay Gallup on Aug. 6, 1960 and was looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
He graduated from Sidney High School in 1955, and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy on an ROTC Scholarship, graduating with a degree in chemical engineering.
Dick then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and immediately after their wedding, traveled across the country with his wife to begin naval training school in California. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired with a rank of Commander in 1997.
Along with his wife, he returned to New York, settling in Corinth after obtaining a job at the International Paper Co. He enjoyed his job and shared a keen sense of humor at work, something his family learned of during the “roasting” at his retirement party after more than 35 years at IP.
Following his retirement, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of touring Germany and visiting the towns in which his family had resided.
Dick enjoyed skiing, having placed in cross country races in college. He taught all of his children to ski, garnering lots of great memories at Gore and West Mountain. He had hoped to downhill ski one more time this winter.
His favorite sport was golf, playing with best friend, “Hoppie “, and going on golf trips with his son, Eric. If he wasn’t on the course, he was often watching golf matches on television. Throughout his battle with cancer, he would head to the golf course even after his chemotherapy infusions.
Dick’s grandchildren were his greatest joys, and he overflowed with pride as he focused on the wonderful qualities of each of them. Though he was stoic and strict with his children, he was a kind and loving grandfather, whose pride in them regularly moved him to tears. He had hoped to be able to see all of them graduated and will surely be cheering on his two youngest grandsons (from heaven) when they graduate.
Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his grandson, Nicholas Mosca. Survivors besides his wife of 59 years, Kay, of Corinth, include three children, Timothy Kuebler, Eric Kuebler (Jennifer) and Michelle Mosca (George); his grandchildren, Nathan Profitko (Michelle), Kayla, Cady and Connor Kuebler, and Carlos and Jovanni Mosca; his great-grandchildren, Tori, Madelana, Amelia, Isabella and Ronan; his sister, Ann Marie Hager (Paul); his nephew, Jonathan Hager (Sylvia) and niece, Kimberly Newsome (Leon) and their children; and many other nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
A Memorial Mass and committal service with full military honors and a celebration of life, will be held in the spring at a later date to be announced.
The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Liebers and his staff for the wonderful care they provided over the years, and Dr. Rashid and the staff of Saratoga Hospital who provided compassionate care in his final days. Donations in Richard’s memory can be made to Angel Names Association, P.O. Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. He was very proud of this organization, founded in his grandson’s memory. He participated in every memorial walk, determined to help other bereaved families who face the tragedy of stillbirth.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
