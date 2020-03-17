Richard John 'Dick' Kuebler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following his retirement, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of touring Germany and visiting the towns in which his family had resided.

Dick enjoyed skiing, having placed in cross country races in college. He taught all of his children to ski, garnering lots of great memories at Gore and West Mountain. He had hoped to downhill ski one more time this winter.

His favorite sport was golf, playing with best friend, “Hoppie “, and going on golf trips with his son, Eric. If he wasn’t on the course, he was often watching golf matches on television. Throughout his battle with cancer, he would head to the golf course even after his chemotherapy infusions.

Dick’s grandchildren were his greatest joys, and he overflowed with pride as he focused on the wonderful qualities of each of them. Though he was stoic and strict with his children, he was a kind and loving grandfather, whose pride in them regularly moved him to tears. He had hoped to be able to see all of them graduated and will surely be cheering on his two youngest grandsons (from heaven) when they graduate.