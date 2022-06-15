Richard James Hulett

Aug. 21, 1939 - June 10, 2022

PAWLET, VT — Richard James Hulett (Dick) passed away on June 10, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Pawlet, VT the son of Porter and Helen (Jamieson) Hulett. He graduated from Burr & Burton Seminary in 1959. In 1960, he purchased his farm, Deer Flats Farm, and dedicated the last 62 years to the cows, the land, the finances, his family, and employees as it grew and prospered.

He owned several antique Farmalls and enjoyed socializing and competing in tractor pulls — the Farmalls defeating the John Deeres!

Every spring was a special time tapping trees and boiling with family and friends in Hulett's Sap House.

In his younger years, you'd find him with his wife and friends socializing and dancing the night away. Even just recently, he was the one to watch on the dance floor as he'd impress his audience with his dance moves.

Dick found time to travel. Many times, to California, Virginia, Pennsylvania Amish country, and his favorite destination Hawaii. A cruise to Alaska with his son Josh and family renewed his taste for sweet white wine and fresh seafood.

Dick loved Pawlet and Vermont. He was very active throughout the years in many ways. He was a selectman for Pawlet for 27 years and a past chairman, Board of Civil Authority of Pawlet for 27 years, member of the Morning Flower Lodge #71 for 41 years, Rutland Regional Solid Waste District Committee for 3 years, member of the Modern Woodsmen in Wells, VT for 25 + years helping to raise money for College scholarships and community projects, United States Dept. of Agriculture Committee who disbursed government funds to eligible farmers for conservation projects for 10 years, Agway Committeeman and Chair for the Granville division for 25 years, Eastern Artificial Breeders – Holstein Association and member of the Holstein Cattle Association located in Brattleboro, VT for 39 years.

Dick was predeceased by his first wife, Jennifer Mardsen Hulett, and his siblings Portia Griffis, and Porter Hulett. Survived by his wife of 34 years Virginia (Beattie) Hulett, and left to cherish his memory are his children: Bruce (Nancy Hayward) Hulett, Tammy (Joe) Ferreira and their children Kate and Patrick, Joshua (Elayna) Hulett and their children Porter and Xander, Richard (Mandy) Hulett and their children Julia and Evan, Stepsons Scott Knapp, Dean Knapp and their sons Aiden and Ryan Knapp. He was blessed with his grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending time with — giving them rides on the side-by-side and mentoring them with his vast knowledge of farming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and sister-in laws Carolyn Hulett and Pat Vautrinot.

His constant companion for the last 12 years was Cali, his much-loved border Collie, who rode with him in his side-by-side, tractors, trucks or wherever he was. She'd ride in the field equipment all day just to be with him.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. by the river across from the Mettowee School in West Pawlet. Those able bodied are asked to park in the school parking lot and walk over. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Mountainview Cemetery. The family would like to give everyone the opportunity to share a fond memory of Dick at the celebration of life immediately following. Friends may call on Friday June 17, 2022, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Those wishing to remember Dick are asked to make a contribution in his memory to the Merck Forest Foundation of Rupert, VT 05768. Checks should be made payable to NOFA-VT and sent to POB 697 in Richmond, VT 05477.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.