Sept. 29, 1932—Jan. 5, 2022

JASPER, GA — Richard James Cote, Sr. passed away peacefully at home in Jasper, Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Richard (Dick) was born on Sept. 29, 1932 to Reginald and Irene Cote in Glens Falls, New York. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers: Robert, Ronald and Leo Cote. He is also predeceased by his son, Jeff Cote and his son-in-law, Keith Sheerer.

Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of sixty-eight years, Sharon (Taft) and their children: Reggie, Michele Sheerer, Rich (Anne) and Suzanne (Dennis) Moore. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Dick was known for his sense of humor. He never lost his wit even up to the end when he would joke with his hospice team. Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially back home in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed golfing with his Possum Trot golf buddies in North Myrtle Beach. Dick loved being outdoors. His final sixteen months were spent in the north Georgia mountains where he loved to sit on his swing while watching the deer, turkeys and an occasional bear that wandered through the property.

Dick graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY in 1950. He served three years in the army and fought in the Korean War. He was a member of many community organizations over the years but remained an active member of the American Legion. Dick was Assistant Fire Chief for the Glens Falls Fire Department until his retirement in 1982.

Dick and Sharon then moved south where he was the Fire Chief for the North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Fire Department from which he retired in 1996.

The family would like to thank Georgia Mountains Hospice for the excellent care Dick received in his final weeks. No services are planned at this time.