Richard J. Williams

June 2, 1947 — Feb. 3, 2020

Stony Creek — Richard “Richy” J. Williams passed away on Feb. 3rd, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after having had experienced a lengthy string of illnesses. He was 72 years old.

He is survived by his wife Gracie U. Williams; his siblings and their spouses Edward “Skip” Williams and Chris Williams, of Wurtsboro; Alfred “Al” Williams and Donna Williams of Stony Creek; and Mary and William “Skee” Koenig of Centralia, Washington; Karen Williams of Wurtsboro; his children Chelsea and Colby Williams of Stony Creek, and several nieces and nephews.

Richard John Williams was born on June 2, 1947 in Islip, to parents Alfred and Dorothy “Dixie” Williams. He married his wife Gracie U. Williams on May 28, 1983 and they spent 36 wonderful years together residing in the town of Stony Creek, on their tranquil creek-side property. Richard served two tours in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army from which he was honorably discharged in 1969. Richard enjoyed a career as a long-distance truck driver which enabled him to enjoy many years of cross-country travel. He also had a great love for classic cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles.