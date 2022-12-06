Aug. 3, 1934—Dec. 3, 2022

INDIAN LAKE—Richard J. Powers, Jr., 88, of Adirondack Lake Road, passed away Saturday evening, December 3, 2022 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Elizabethtown, NY.

Born on August 3, 1934 in Staten Island, he was the son of the late Richard J. Powers, Sr. and Mary (Lipman) Powers. He was a graduate of Tottenville High School.

Richard married the love of his life, Lorraine Bowe on August 13, 1960, at the Bethel United Methodist Church, Staten Island. Lorraine passed away on March 16, 2022, following 61 years of marriage.

Richard worked for Nassau Smelting in the Precious Metals Division for several years before beginning a 20-year career as a mechanic for the NYC Transit Authority in Brooklyn. Richard and Lorraine moved to Indian Lake in 1997.

He enjoyed golfing, crafts, woodworking, fishing and fostering greyhound dogs. He was a youth basketball coach for the Yetman Avenue Youth Club from 1972-1979. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees.

He is survived by his sons: Scott Powers of Annapolis, MD and Richard Powers III of Indian Lake; two grandchildren: Sean Powers and Sierra Powers; a sister, Rita O’Keeffe of Minneapolis, MN; seven nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to High Peaks Hospice, 309 County Route 47, Suite 3, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.