June 27, 1928—Feb. 12, 2022

FORT ANN — Richard J. Parrott, 93, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, February, 12, 2022.

Richard was born on June 27, 1928, in West Haven, VT. He was the son of the late Henry and Anna (Pelkey) Parrott.

Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 1/2 years, Virginia S. Parrott, and they are finally reunited.

Richard is survived by his three children: Patricia, Rebecca and Richard; and his sister Margorie Forgues; as well as several nieces and nephews; and grandchildren.

Richard enjoyed farming and working with firewood, splitting thousands of cords over the years.

Richard’s career included working for Washington County Highway Department, Town of Fort Ann, and he retired after 25 years from the Fort Ann Central School.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Welch Hollow Cemetery in the spring for family and friends to attend.

Arrangements under the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.