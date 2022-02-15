June 27, 1928—Feb. 12, 2022
FORT ANN — Richard J. Parrott, 93, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, February, 12, 2022.
Richard was born on June 27, 1928, in West Haven, VT. He was the son of the late Henry and Anna (Pelkey) Parrott.
Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 1/2 years, Virginia S. Parrott, and they are finally reunited.
Richard is survived by his three children: Patricia, Rebecca and Richard; and his sister Margorie Forgues; as well as several nieces and nephews; and grandchildren.
Richard enjoyed farming and working with firewood, splitting thousands of cords over the years.
Richard’s career included working for Washington County Highway Department, Town of Fort Ann, and he retired after 25 years from the Fort Ann Central School.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Welch Hollow Cemetery in the spring for family and friends to attend.
Arrangements under the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.