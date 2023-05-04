EAST PROVIDENCE, RI — Richard J. Fairbanks, 91, died peacefully on November 24, 2022 at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home, East Providence.

He was the beloved husband of 67 years of the late Janice (Rudd) Fairbanks. He lived in Barrington, RI for many years before retiring to Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, VT. His three greatest loves were his wife, his family and music.

Mr Fairbanks was a music teacher, Head of the Music Department at East Providence High School for 28 years before retiring in 1989. During his tenure there he received the Teacher of the Year Award in 1974. Under his leadership, he brought the Choraleers and Meistersingers on concert tours in Europe, Portugal, Hawaii and Bermuda. While at EPHS, he produced many musicals and inspired hundreds of students.

As a member of the first East Providence Community Chorus he shared his gifts of choral music with a wider audience and directed the group there from 1962-1972.

Born in Pawlet, VT he was a son of the late Eugene and Blodwyn (Hughes) Fairbanks.

He is survived by his children and their spouses: R. John of Fairfax, VT, Steven (Maura) of Bristol, RI and Elizabeth Myers (Scott) of Cotuit, MA; as well as four grandchildren: Jori Goodhue, Madison Fairbanks and Tom and Hunter Myers. He also leaves a sister, Sarah Beecroft from Naples, FL; and was predeceased by a brother, E. Bernard Fairbanks

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Granville United Methodist Church, Church St., Granville. Burial will follow at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Chorus of East Providence, PO Box 14563, East Providence, RI 02914.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.