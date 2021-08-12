Aug. 12, 1955—Aug. 9, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Richard J. Edwards, 65, of Hudson Falls, went into the Lord’s arms with his kids by his side on August 9, 2021.

Born on August 12, 1955, in Middle Granville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Latterell) Edwards.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1973.

Richard married Susan Stockwell on August 4, 1977. Together they had a son, Jason Edwards and a daughter, Elizabeth Edwards.

He was an employee of CR Bard for over 30 years. Upon leaving CR Bard, he began a new adventure at Angio Dynamics, until he became sick in 2013 and needed to retire.

Richard was a very active member of the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years. He loved and enjoyed his years in the department. Richard touched so many lives during his time in the department.