Richard J. Edwards
Richard J. Edwards

Richard J. Edwards

Aug. 12, 1955—Aug. 9, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Richard J. Edwards, 65, of Hudson Falls, went into the Lord’s arms with his kids by his side on August 9, 2021.

Born on August 12, 1955, in Middle Granville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Latterell) Edwards.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1973.

Richard married Susan Stockwell on August 4, 1977. Together they had a son, Jason Edwards and a daughter, Elizabeth Edwards.

He was an employee of CR Bard for over 30 years. Upon leaving CR Bard, he began a new adventure at Angio Dynamics, until he became sick in 2013 and needed to retire.

Richard was a very active member of the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years. He loved and enjoyed his years in the department. Richard touched so many lives during his time in the department.

While working a full-time job and being a full-time father and husband, Richard was a full-time student. Working via mail, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science. Reading and learning was always a daily part of his life. He was always so very proud of his educations. Not a single day went by that Rich wasn’t reading or watching something about science or history.

Richard was truly one of the good ones. He will be remembered by all that knew him as a kindhearted family man. All that knew Richard will agree he left his mark on their lives. He will forever hold a special place in so many hearts.

Besides his late parents, Joseph and Barbara (Latterell) Edwards, he was predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Murray.

Survivors include this two children: Jason Edwards of Hudson Falls and Elizabeth Edwards of Hudson Falls; the mother of his children, Susan Edwards of Hudson Falls; his brothers: Jesse Edwards and his wife, Paula of Hudson Falls, Joseph Edwards and his wife, Pam of Hudson Falls; his aunt, Mary Holden of Gansevoort; his grandchildren: Makenna Edwards and Brayton Edwards; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Following the services, there will be a reception held at the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co., 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Memorial donations may be sent to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO Box 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

