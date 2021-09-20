July 4, 1946—Sept. 17, 2021

SCHROON LAKE — Richard H. Simpson (Dick) of Schroon Lake, NY, passed away in the evening on September 17, 2021, with his family present and the sun shining on his face. Dick was born on July 4, 1946, in Mineville, NY, to his parents Raymond and Mary Simpson.

Dick was an amazing man who helped raise numerous children and touched so many others through his kind heart and helpful and loving personality. He was a fun-loving jokester and loved to make people happy.

Dick started his career at Elk Lake Lodge and worked there for over 20 years. His love for the outdoors and working with his hands kept him there, until he transitioned to Schroon Lake Central School where he was a custodian and served many other roles. He lived to help others and loved his family and friends above all else.