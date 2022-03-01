Jan. 24, 1934—Feb. 26, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Richard H. Prescott, 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 26, 2022 after a long illness, surrounded at home by his family.

Dick was born on January 24, 1934 in Corinth to Kenneth and Ima (Ogden) Prescott.

He graduated from Corinth Central School in 1954, where he grew up.

Dick was employed by Gill and Towers Dairy for 15 years and then by Hadley/Luzerne Central School until his retirement in 1995.

He married the love of his life, Betty M. Smith, on September 20, 1958 at the Glens Falls Wesleyan Church. The couple resided in Lake Luzerne where they raised their four children.

Dick was a member of the Hadley-Luzerne Wesleyan Church for several years.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid camper, hunter, fisherman, snowmobiler and ATV rider. Dick especially loved spending time with his family.

Dick was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Ima (Ogden) Prescott and his brother, Kenneth B. Prescott.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Betty (Smith) Prescott; three sons: Richard H., Jr. (Kimmy) of NC, Jeffrey T. (Lorraine) of Lake Luzerne and Kenneth C. (Amanda) of Hadley; his daughter, Marion E. Allan (Roger) of Hadley; eight grandchildren: Kathy (Pete) Hendrix, Stephanie (James) Bouher and Richard H. Prescott III all of NC, Justin Prescott of Lake Luzerne, and Jonathan Allan, Michael Allan, Elizabeth Allan and Kendra Prescott, all of Hadley; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with Pastor Richard Osborne officiating.

Friends may call from noon to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the funeral home prior to the service.

A private burial will be held in the spring.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.