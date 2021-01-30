July 29, 1939—Jan. 26, 2021

BOLTON LANDING—Richard H. Kolvek, of Bolton Landing, NY and Sanibel Island, FL, went to be with Christ the Lord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Previously, he and his family resided for over 30 years in Allendale, NJ. Richard was born on July 29, 1939 to Emil and Rose Kolvek of Ridgefield Park, NJ.

Richard graduated Ridgefield Park High School. After graduation in 1960 from Stevens Institute of Technology, while working for PSEG he obtained his MBA. The week following his graduation from Stevens, he married Mary Fenton, his lifetime wife until her passing on June 6, 2014. They have five children, now surviving include: Susan McDowell, Cheryl Ketner, Scott Kolvek, Jennifer Dana and Dan Kolvek; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother, Raymond Kolvek.

After a 30-year career with PSEG where he obtained the nick name as “The Dancing Bear,” he retired as General Manager for Peaking Operations, and consulted for many years evaluating the construction or purchase of power plants for a subsidiary of PSEG.