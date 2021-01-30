July 29, 1939—Jan. 26, 2021
BOLTON LANDING—Richard H. Kolvek, of Bolton Landing, NY and Sanibel Island, FL, went to be with Christ the Lord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Previously, he and his family resided for over 30 years in Allendale, NJ. Richard was born on July 29, 1939 to Emil and Rose Kolvek of Ridgefield Park, NJ.
Richard graduated Ridgefield Park High School. After graduation in 1960 from Stevens Institute of Technology, while working for PSEG he obtained his MBA. The week following his graduation from Stevens, he married Mary Fenton, his lifetime wife until her passing on June 6, 2014. They have five children, now surviving include: Susan McDowell, Cheryl Ketner, Scott Kolvek, Jennifer Dana and Dan Kolvek; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother, Raymond Kolvek.
After a 30-year career with PSEG where he obtained the nick name as “The Dancing Bear,” he retired as General Manager for Peaking Operations, and consulted for many years evaluating the construction or purchase of power plants for a subsidiary of PSEG.
At age 33, Richard came to really know the Lord through a persevering Christian boss. Since then, Richard has been heavily involved with spreading God’s word, including having many missionaries stay at his home. Richard assisted with the writing of books regarding how science supports the Certainty of Christ and helped to form the Bolton Community Church in Bolton Landing.
All who knew Richard, know of his bubbling and energetic passion for life with his daily and continuous “To Do List” that he updated regularly. He always had a smile and welcomed all into his life and home.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Please join us for a short Funeral service at 7p.m. through Zoom: Meeting ID: 766 1343 8091 Passcode: MYvNF7 https:/us04web.zoom.us/j/76613438091?pwd=WDVyeVpGaDJnNWJ3RUlpLzZSUXlxUT09.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Bolton Landing Community Church, PO Box 1455, Bolton Landing, NY 12814 or https:/boltoncc.org/
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
