June 4, 1931—April 26, 2023

CORINTH — Richard H. “Dick” Bartlett, 91, was received into his Lord’s presence on Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center for Nursing with his family at his side.

Born on June 4, 1931 in Corinth, he was the son of the late William and Nora (Bolton) Bartlett. Dick grew up in Corinth and graduated from Corinth High School.

He married his sweetheart, Beatrice M. Monroe from Brant Lake on May 1, 1953 in Glens Falls and the couple resided for many years in Corinth where they raised their three children. She passed away Feb. 26, 2015 following 62 years of marriage.

Dick’s strong faith to his Lord and Savior was very evident in his daily routine. He taught Junior High Sunday School for years at his home church and upon retirement he taught Adult Sunday School in Myrtle Beach, SC. As part of his spiritual work, he also volunteered to reaching out to the homeless in Myrtle Beach. He was a devoted husband to Bea and a dedicated father and grandfather to his family.

Dick was employed as a lab technician at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 43 years until his retirement in 1993 and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

Upon retirement, along with his wife, he enjoyed traveling, antiquing, spending quality time with his family and especially enjoyed their home in Myrtle Beach for 12 wonderful years.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by five siblings: Madeline Cudney, Marion Bellamy, William Bartlett, Jr., Luke Bartlett and John Bartlett.

Survivors include three children: June Bartlett of Argyle, Jerry Bartlett of Levittown, PA and Mark Bartlett (Doris) of Croydon, PA; one sister-in-law, Lillian Wood of Queensbury; one brother-in-law, John Monroe of Minerva; his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he was so proud of and prayed for daily: Dan Richards (Erin) of Cossayuna and their children, Mason, Jackson, Randy and Olivia, Aimee Whitman (Lance Hamm) of Argyle and her son Carter, Adrienne Richards (Walt Schelsier) of Corinth and her daughter, Morgan, Elizabeth McAnulty (Charlie) of Fairless Hills, PA and their son, Leland, and Matthew Bartlett of Croydon, PA; and many nieces and nephews whom he held a special place in his heart.

A Celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Dean Brown, officiating.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association, Inc. at www.diabetes.org.