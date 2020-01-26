Feb. 10, 1945 — Jan. 17, 2020

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Richard H. Curtis Jr., 74, of Hawthorne, Florida, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Bailey Center Hospice Facility, St. Augustine, Florida, following a long illness.

Mr. Curtis was born in Grandville, on Feb. 10, 1945 to the late Richard H. Sr., and Myrtle Curtis. He lived most of his adult life in the Saratoga area, working for the Telescope Folding Chair Company. Mr. Curtis retired to Hawthorne, Florida over 20 years ago. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America with his sons and then for many years after. In Hawthorne, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was very involved with many of the ministries of the church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Curtis; four children, Scott (Jeanne), Terry, Randy and Sandy; two brothers, Barry and Steve; two sisters, Nancy and Debbie; and by four grandchildren, Cassie, Nicole, Cory and Sarah.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne, 6680 SE 219th Terrace, with the Rev. Drew Standridge and Pastor Stacey Spence, officiating. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ministries of the church. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

For further information, please contact Williams-Thomas Hawthorne at 352-376-7556.

