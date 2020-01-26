Feb. 10, 1945 — Jan. 17, 2020
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Richard H. Curtis Jr., 74, of Hawthorne, Florida, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Bailey Center Hospice Facility, St. Augustine, Florida, following a long illness.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Curtis was born in Grandville, on Feb. 10, 1945 to the late Richard H. Sr., and Myrtle Curtis. He lived most of his adult life in the Saratoga area, working for the Telescope Folding Chair Company. Mr. Curtis retired to Hawthorne, Florida over 20 years ago. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America with his sons and then for many years after. In Hawthorne, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was very involved with many of the ministries of the church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Curtis; four children, Scott (Jeanne), Terry, Randy and Sandy; two brothers, Barry and Steve; two sisters, Nancy and Debbie; and by four grandchildren, Cassie, Nicole, Cory and Sarah.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne, 6680 SE 219th Terrace, with the Rev. Drew Standridge and Pastor Stacey Spence, officiating. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ministries of the church. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information, please contact Williams-Thomas Hawthorne at 352-376-7556.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.