Aug. 7, 1938—May 3, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Richard H. Close, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Born August 7, 1938, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Marjorie (Brown) Close.

Dick graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1957.

After high school, he joined the United States Army and proudly served his country. While stationed in Verdun, France, he, along with his buddy Howard, had the opportunity to tour Europe and was always thankful for the chance to do so. He had many great memories and stories of that time in his life. He was discharged in 1963.

On November 21, 1964, Dick married the love of his life, Beverly Dawson and they were blessed to share 58 wonderful years, two daughters and three grandchildren together.

Dick worked as an Oiler for Finch Pruyn & Co. and retired in 2000 after 38 years of service. He enjoyed his job and had many work friends he was fond of. When we’d drive over the bridge and see the smoke and steam rising, dad liked to say “The boys are making paper!”

Dick was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls and served for many years in many ways, including as Financial Secretary and later as Chairman of the Trustees. His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was very important to him and sharing that love and commitment was an important part of Dick’s life. Even collecting the trash at the church was a meaningful job to him when it came to “the Lord’s work”.

He was extremely committed to his community and always willing to help others. Dick enjoyed coin collecting, classic cars, his 1926 Model T Ford he affectionately named “Fred” and spending many years camping with family and special friends at the Glen-Hudson campsites in Thurman. He also loved watching the NY Yankees, the History channel, Laurel and Hardy movies, and “The Honeymooners” tv show, playing with his granddogs: Josh, Cooper, Murphy, Hudson and Lola, his beloved cat Winston, serving and spending time with others whether it was his church family or his own, and especially being with his grandchildren: Nathan Richard, Neve and Abby, all three of whom he adored. He was the BEST father and Grampy ever! Our hearts are left with a hole that only his love and smile can fill. We look forward to the day when we WILL see him, and hug him and give him his trademark thumbs up and whistle again.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Jack E. Close (Marie) and Mark A. Close (Mary), and brother-in-law, Peter St. John.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Beverly D. Close; daughters: Amy Tilley (Greg) and Kristine Matteson (Glenn); grandchildren: Nathan Tilley, Neve Tilley, and Abby Matteson; sister, Jill St. John; special-to-his-heart cousin, Donald McCoy; honorary daughter, Karen Bennett; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbors and dear friends.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls, 1721 Rt. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Pastor Francis Galerie, officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Dick’s memory can be made to First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls, 1721 Rt. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Dick’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.