WHITEHALL — Richard H. Bruce passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital. He was 71 years old.

Rick was born at the Glens Falls Hospital and spent his life in Whitehall, graduating from Whitehall High School.

He worked for over 34 years for the General Electric Company, starting out as laborer and completing an apprenticeship in electrical and plumbing. He rose to a management position and retired in 2005.

After retiring, Rick decided it was not for him and did consulting work for various companies until 2019. Rick loved to give “advice” to his grandchildren, often quoting “What would grandpa do?”

He was past exalted ruler of the Whitehall BPO Elks #1491 and was a member for 37 years. He also was a member of the Sons of the Legion for seven years. He was a past member of the Skenesborough Volunteer Fire Company.

He loved golfing, hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his grandchildren, “Roxie” and Rick and the boys at the Legion and Elks. Rick was also looking forward to spending the winters in Florida.

Rick was predeceased by his parents; Don and Julia (Epifanio) Bruce. Rick will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years Kandy (Whalen); daughter, Kerrie (Gary) Gordon; son, Rick (Jolene Flower); grandchildren: Zachary (Hannah) Gordon, Kassidy Gordon, Jessica Bruce, Rick Bruce; mother-in-law, Carolyn Jones; sister-in-law, Piper Whalen; brother-in-law, Barry (Jessie) Whalen; and several cousins.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating.

Donations may be made in Rick’s name to the Diabetes Association.