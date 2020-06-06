× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 7, 1955 — June 2, 2020

HUDSONS FALLS — Richard H. Audette, 64, of Hudson Falls, and recently the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing passed away on June 2, 2020.

Richard, the son of the late Richard and Francoise Audette was born in Paterson, New Jersey on Aug. 7, 1955. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls with a Regents’ Diploma and from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Forestry and Business. While at Syracuse he maintained a full class schedule and worked full time as a security guard. Richard was a consulting forester and held many positions during his 26 years with Price Chopper.

Richard leaves behind his two sisters Aimee (Gary) Fay and Andrea (Glen) Richard. He was loved by his nieces, Melissa (Chris) Vergani and Laura Fay, and his nephews Alex Richard and Nolan (Kelly) Richard. He was a doting great uncle to Matt and Joe Vergani and Allen Richard. He leaves behind his feline companions Hercule and Carla, who gave him many hours of companionship.