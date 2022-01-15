Richard Grant
Oct. 1, 1968 - Jan. 6, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Richard Grant was called home to rest on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
He was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 1, 1968, to the late Donald Brown and Ernestine Grant-Winborne.
Richard attended Prospect Heights High School.
He enjoyed listening to music and playing board games with his family. Richard relocated to Albany, NY where he met the mothers of his six children.
Richard is predeceased by his mother, Ernestine Grant-Winborne, father, Donald Brown, brother, Donald Grant, grandmother, Thelma Brown and stepfather, Larry King.
He leaves to mourn Kansas Betschen the love of his life; his children: Dominique Grant, Alivia Grant, Kianna Grant, Richard Grant, Jr., Treyvon Grant, and Mailque Grant; sister, Yolanda Grant Haile (Victor Haile); brothers: Larry Grant, Tarvis Grant (Odetta James-Grant) and Victor Grant; nieces: Keasia Grant Haile, Courtney Grant and Taylor Grant; nephews; Daquan Grant Haile, Amir Grant, and Chase Grant; grand-niece, Nola Anderson; aunts: Roberta Brown Ryals (James Ryals), Hattie Lawrence (Melvin Lawrence), and Beverly Brown; uncles: Henry Grant, Bert Grant, David Brown (Mozelle Brown), Douglas Brown (Liz Brown), and Barry Henderson; great-aunt, Cynthia McKenzie; and a host of cousins and friends.
Friends may call from 1 p.m.–2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Richard's Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
