Oct. 1, 1956—Nov. 29, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard George Martin, 65, went into the arms of our Lord early Monday morning, November 29, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

Born October 1, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Rhoda Kay Flaven and the late Richard Allen Martin.

Richard married Maggie McDonald in 1986 and they were married for several years.

Richard graduated from Brandon Training School in Vermont. He worked for Popeye’s, Dakota, and various other jobs.

He was a member of the New Country Fan Club and the Believers Bible Group.

Some of his enjoyments in life were playing on the computer (until he lost his eyesight), listening to movies and music, country-western movies, collecting Hess trucks, having his mother or sister stay overnight, and going out to get coffee with friends.

Richard was predeceased by his wife Maggie (Roland) Martin; father, Richard A. Martin; both sets of grandparents; sisters, Eva Van-Loan and Margie Darlene McClure; and brother-in-law, Louis E. Parker.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Rhoda Martin-Corbett and her husband Phillip Corbett; sisters: Geraldine “Gerry” Parker, and Michelle (Scott) Brillyea; brothers: Allen (Amanda) Martin and Eugene (Becky) Groesbeck; friends: Terry Rose, Amy Shattuck; and many others; furry-friends: Tucker, Freddie, and Izzy; also, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Roberta Brynes, officiating.

A gathering will be held at Rhoda’s house on 7 Murdock Ave. in Glens Falls after services. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Amy Shattuck for taking care of Ricky for nine years. Ricky was more than just a client to Amy. Amy was a good friend and confidant to him. The family would also like to thank Kelsey at Baker Funeral Home for being so kind and helping them during this difficult time in their lives.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.