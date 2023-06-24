July 12, 1944—June 16, 2023

TICONDEROGA — Richard G. Liddell, 78, of Ticonderoga, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga, with family by his side.

He was born in Ticonderoga, NY, on July 12, 1944 to George and Jennie (Stanczyk) Liddell.

He graduated in 1962 from Ticonderoga High School where he was a three-sport athlete. He was a key player on the 1960 undefeated football team.

He began his career at International Paper Company at age 18. By age 21, he became a Supervisor in the finishing area where he remained until his retirement after 37 years.

He married the love of his life, Susan Roark, on Aug. 14, 1965.

Dick was an active 61-year Third Degree member of St. Isaac Jogues Council 333 Knights of Columbus. He held several positions in the Council, the last being Financial Secretary for 12 years. He was a Little League coach and umpire for many years. Working with the youth of Ticonderoga was an important part of his life. Dick was also a member of Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494.

Dick is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Heidi (Martin) Fitzgerald; sons: Richard (Kathy) Liddell, Gregory (Kristen) Liddell and Ted (Jason) Liddell; his grandchildren: Nicholas and Michael Fitzgerald, Regan and Paige Liddell and Iris Londo-Liddell. Also surviving are his brother, Joseph (Kathy) Liddell; cousins: MaryJo (Ed) Foley; sister-in-law, Joan Harland; and brother-in-law, Rolland (Bud) Miner; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ramona and Robert McCaughin; and dear cousin, Suzanne Gilbo.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard Liddell to the Wood Library/Reading Garden (woodlibrary.org) or to the charity of one’s choice.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.