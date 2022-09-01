Aug. 21, 1951—Aug. 28, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard G. Goodrow, Jr., 71, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family present.

He was born August 21, 1951, in Glens Falls, the son of the late Richard G. Goodrow, Sr. and Phyllis A. Goodrow-Dalesandro.

Richard spent his childhood and youth in Glens Falls, and after graduating from St. Mary’s Academy, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving overseas in Asia for two years.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he accepted employment from the U.S. Department of Defense initially as a communications specialist, and eventually transitioned to the civilian personnel/human resources management field. His military and civil service assignments and positions took him to many locations within the United States, as well as foreign countries such as Japan, Korea, and England.

Richard, or “Rick” as he liked to be called, opted to set roots and spend his retirement years in his beloved hometown of Glens Falls to enjoy living in “Hometown USA” and closer to cherished family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, John Dalesandro; his brother-in-law, Jim Wilson III; his grandmother, Hazel Goodrow, along with several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his son, Jay Thomas Goodrow of Alexandria, VA; his daughter, Jennifer Laskie, of St. Charles, MO; and his grandson, Cade, of St. Charles, MO. Richard is also survived by his sisters: Stephanie Wilson and her partner, Jim Sauntry, of Queensbury and Cathy (Ken) Potter, of Queensbury; his niece, Jen Wilson, of Glens Falls; and several cousins.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with funeral services to be held at noon immediately following calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all Rick’s neighbors at his complex for their overwhelming friendship and a special thanks to the nurses and doctors in the ICU, especially, Erika, Audra, Courtney, Dr. Mason and Dr. Stevens for their care, kindness and professionalism shown to Rick and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s memory may be made to Adirondack Vets House, 26 Pine Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.