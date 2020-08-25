Jan. 18, 1941 — Aug. 16, 2020
FORT ANN — Richard G. Eastman “Dick”, 79, was born Jan. 18, 1941 to Gordon S. Eastman and Alice A. Eastman (Reed).
Richard passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020 at home with his loved ones beside him. Richard resided in Fort Ann, where he enjoyed the quiet and serenity of the country.
Richard attended Salem High School and was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War. After serving this beautiful country, he went on to drive truck for his father hauling dairy for Cumberland Farms. Richard continued his truck driving with Fort Edward Express as a driver and then dispatcher.
After retiring he and his wife, Beverly, enjoyed traveling to Florida each winter where they would relax in the warm sun. Richard was also an avid NASCAR fan. He and his wife enjoyed dancing and he loved a good western movie. He was always full of charm and had a witty personality.
Richard is survived by his two sons: Wayne Eastman and his wife, Stacy, and Keith Eastman and his wife, Julie; his brother Ralph Eastman; his sister Rosemary Morrison; his sister Roxanne Graham; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and loving wife Beverly E. Eastman (Facto).
There will be a private gathering for family and close friends. There will be no public services at his request, but those who would like to make a memorial donation are asked to donate to their local Veterans.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann.
