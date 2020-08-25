Jan. 18, 1941 — Aug. 16, 2020

FORT ANN — Richard G. Eastman “Dick”, 79, was born Jan. 18, 1941 to Gordon S. Eastman and Alice A. Eastman (Reed).

Richard passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020 at home with his loved ones beside him. Richard resided in Fort Ann, where he enjoyed the quiet and serenity of the country.

Richard attended Salem High School and was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War. After serving this beautiful country, he went on to drive truck for his father hauling dairy for Cumberland Farms. Richard continued his truck driving with Fort Edward Express as a driver and then dispatcher.

After retiring he and his wife, Beverly, enjoyed traveling to Florida each winter where they would relax in the warm sun. Richard was also an avid NASCAR fan. He and his wife enjoyed dancing and he loved a good western movie. He was always full of charm and had a witty personality.